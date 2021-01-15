City of Dana Point: Public Notice

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

A COURTESY NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a regularly scheduled meeting of the Planning Commission will be held to consider the following:

Time Extensions for Site Development Permit SDP17-0013/Minor Conditional Use Permit CUP17-0005(M): A request for a time extension for the approval of a new 57 room hotel, 4,000 square foot restaurant with outdoor dining, 52-bed hostel, visitor center, retaining walls greater than 30 inches in height visible from the public right-of-way, and tandem parking for employees/valet for the Wave Resort located at 34075 Pacific Coast Highway within the Coastal Zone.

Project Number: TEs for SDP17-0013/CUP17-0005(M)

Project Location: 34075 Pacific Coast Highway (APNs: 672-592-13, 672-592-14, and 672-592-15)

Applicant: Stoutenborough, Inc.

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), this project is Categorically Exempt per Section 15332 (Class 32-In-Fill Development Projects). CEQA guidelines-Section 15332 “In-fill Development Projects” provides that projects that are in-fill development projects on lots that are 5 acres or less, are surrounded by urban uses, and do not have significant effects relating to Land Uses, Biological Resources, Traffic, Noise, Air Quality or Water Quality and can be adequately served by all required utilities and public resources are Categorically Exempt from the provisions of CEQA. The proposed project still meets all necessary conditions to qualify for this exemption. Further, under Public Resource Code Section 2116 and 14 Cal. Code of Regulations Section 15162 the City cannot require additional CEQA review of this project as a Master Environmental Impact Report (EIR) was prepared entitled the “Final EIR for the Headlands Development and Conservation Plan” for the Headlands Development and Conservation Plan (HDCP) and the project is within the scope of that EIR.

Hearing Date: Monday, January 25, 2021

Hearing Time: 6:00 PM (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Dana Point City Hall)

All persons either favoring or opposing the subject project are invited to present their views to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing.

For further information, please contact Sean Nicholas at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3588.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

