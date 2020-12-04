City of Dana Point: Public Notice

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Coastal Development Permit CDP20-0016: A request for the reconstruction and expansion of an outdoor patio cover and minor site improvements for a single-family residence on a coastal bluff lot. The project site is within the Residential Single Family 3 (RSF 3) zoning district at 34781 Doheny Place. The project site is located in the City’s Coastal Overlay District (the California Coastal Zone) and the Appeals Jurisdiction of the California Coastal Commission, located at 34781 Doheny Place.

Project Number: CDP20-0016

Project Location: 34781 Doheny Place (APN 123-233-06)

Applicant: Patrick Luke

Environmental: The project is Categorically Exempt from the provisions set forth in the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) per Section 15303 (Class 3 – New Construction).

Hearing Date: Monday, December 14, 2020

Hearing Time: 6:00 PM (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Dana Point City Hall)

All persons either favoring or opposing the subject project are invited to present their views to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing. This project may also be appealed to the California Coastal Commission in accordance with Dana Point Municipal Code Section 9.69.090. The process includes, but is not limited to contacting the Coastal Commission for the appropriate forms and instructions to file an appeal.

For further information, please contact John Ciampa at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3591.