City of Dana Point: Public Notice

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Variance V20-0001, Site Development Permit SDP20-0002 and Minor Conditional Use Permit CUP20 0002 located at 26252 Via Canon: A request to construct a duplex dwelling on a steeply sloping vacant lot with variance requests to (1) exceed the maximum 29-foot height limit for structures with roof pitches of less than 3:12 on a hillside condition lot, and (2) to allow less than the required 20-foot front yard setback of the Residential Duplex (RD-14) Zoning District. A Site Development Permit is requested to allow the residential structure in a hillside condition to have three stories, and for retaining walls visible from the public right-of-way to exceed 30-inches in height. A minor Conditional Use Permit is also requested to allow the optional duplex parking arrangement for duplexes on lots less than 50-feet wide.

Project Number: Variance V20-0001, Site Development Permit SDP20-0002 and minor Conditional Use Permit CUP20-0002(M)

Project Location: 26252 Via Canon (APN 691-401-22)

Applicant: Mark Brooklyn Design

Owner: James and Amanda Corrales

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the project is categorically exempt per Section 15303 of the CEQA Guidelines (Class 3 Construction or Conversion of Small Structures) since the project consists of the construction of a new duplex, and retaining walls.

Hearing Date: Monday, December 14, 2020

Hearing Time: 6:00 PM (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Council Chambers)

All persons either favoring or opposing the subject project are invited to present their views to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing. This project may also be appealed to the California Coastal Commission in accordance with Dana Point Municipal Code Section 9.69.090. The process includes, but is not limited to contacting the Coastal Commission for the appropriate forms and instructions to file an appeal.

For further information, please contact Danny Giometti, Associate Planner at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3569.