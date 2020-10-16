City of Dana Point: Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on October 6, 2020, the City Council of the City of Dana Point adopted Ordinance 20-03 entitled:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CHAPTER 5.20 OF THE DANA POINT MUNICIPAL CODE

The adopted ordinance will amend the Chapter 5.20 of the Dana Point Municipal Code with regards to Massage Business Regulations.

The adopted Ordinance is available for viewing in the City Clerk’s office located at 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, California.

This adopted Ordinance was introduced by the City Council of the City of Dana Point, California, at a regular meeting thereof held on the 15th day of September, 2020, and adopted at a regular meeting thereof held on the 6th day of October, 2020, by the following vote:

AYES: Council Member Joseph L. Muller, Council Member Paul N Wyatt, Mayor Pro Tem Jamey M. Federico, and Mayor Richard A. Viczorek

NOES: None

ABSENT: None

____________________________________

KATHY M. WARD

CITY CLERK

Dated this 16th day of October, 2020.