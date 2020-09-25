City of Dana Point: Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE/NOTICE OF PREPARATION OF

A DRAFT ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT REPORT

Date: September 25, 2020

To: Reviewing Agencies and Other Interested Parties

Subject: Notice of Preparation of a Draft Environmental Impact Report

Project Title: Dana Point Harbor Hotels

Project Applicant: City of Dana Point

Scoping Meeting: October 7, 2020, at 6:00 p.m.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The City of Dana Point (City) is the Lead Agency responsible for preparing an Environmental Impact Report (EIR) addressing potential environmental impacts associated with the proposed Dana Point Harbor Hotels (proposed project) at 24800 Dana Point Harbor Drive.

The project site is currently developed with the Dana Point Marina Inn on the central portion of the project site and two boater services buildings with surface parking reserved for boaters on the southern portion of the project site. Surrounding land uses include Heritage Park located to the north, restaurant and retail uses to the east, and marina uses located south, east, and west of the project site. According to the City’s General Plan, the project site is designated Visitor/Recreation Commercial (V/RC) and Harbor Marine Land (HML). According to the Dana Point Zoning Code, Dana Point Harbor is zoned Dana Point Harbor Revitalization Plan and District Regulations – Zoning Code (DPHRP-ZC). Within the boundaries of the Dana Point Harbor Revitalization Plan and District Regulations (DPHRP&DR), the majority of the project site is located within Planning Area 3, which is designated as Visitor Serving Commercial (VSC). The proposed project also includes landscaping and minor infrastructure improvements in Planning Area 4, designated Marine Commercial (MC), and Planning Area 2, designated Day Use Commercial (DUC).

The proposed project involves the demolition of the Dana Point Marina Inn, two boater service buildings, and parking areas on the project site, and includes the development of two hotels, one of which would include space for boater services, associated ancillary uses, and parking areas, including designated boater and hotel parking. Also included in the proposed project are associated infrastructure improvements necessary to facilitate pedestrian and vehicular access to and from the project site, landscaping improvements, and utility upgrades necessary to implement the proposed project. One of the hotels, Dana House Hotel, would be designed as a boutique hotel including 130 market-rate rooms and associated amenities. The other hotel, Dana Point Surf Lodge, would an affordable hotel that includes 139 rooms, three of which would be developed as dorm-style rooms, and associated amenities. The proposed project requires the following discretionary actions: a Coastal Development Permit, Zone Text Amendment to the certified DPHRP&DR and subsequent Local Coastal Program (LCP) Amendment.

POTENTIAL ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACTS: As a result of the analysis in the project’s Initial Study, the EIR will examine potential environmental impacts generated by the proposed project in relation to the following Environmental Analysis categories: Aesthetics, Air Quality, Cultural Resources, Energy, Geology and Soils, Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Hazards and Hazardous Materials, Hydrology and Water Quality, Land Use and Planning, Noise, Public Services, Transportation, Tribal Cultural Resources, and Utilities and Service Systems. A more complete description of the proposed project and potential environmental impacts are included in the Initial Study, which is available online at: http://www.danapoint.org/index.aspx?page=281.

The project site is not included on a list of hazardous materials sites compiled pursuant to Government Code Section 65962.5.

PROJECT SCOPING PROCESS: Circulation of this Notice of Preparation (NOP) starts a 32-day public review and comment period on the scope of the Draft EIR that begins on September 25, 2020, and ends on October 26, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. All interested parties, including the public, responsible agencies, and trustee agencies, are invited to provide comments and input on the scope and content of the environmental analysis to be addressed in the Draft EIR. Responsible and trustee agencies should provide comments and input related to the agencies’ respective areas of statutory responsibility. Comments received during the scoping period will be considered during preparation of the Draft EIR. Public agencies and interested parties will have an additional opportunity to comment on the proposed project during the 45-day public review period to be held after the publication and circulation of the Draft EIR.

SCOPING MEETING: The City of Dana Point will hold a scoping meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, in the City Council Chambers located at 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629. The purpose of the scoping meeting is to present the proposed project, describe the EIR process, and receive public comments. The City invites interested parties to participate in the scoping meeting for the proposed project in order to learn more about the project, ask questions, and submit comments.

The public scoping meeting will be conducted electronically via live broadcast on the City’s YouTube page. Please be advised that the Council Chambers will also be open to the public, but with significantly reduced capacity to ensure the health and safety of the public by limiting human contact that could spread the COVID 19 virus.

The public may view the scoping meeting live on the City of Dana Point’s YouTube page at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdNW_5KL2Q7lC-DFHUyFr7A/featured

The public can participate by electronically submitting any comments or questions to knelson@danapoint.org by 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Questions or comments received will be read into the record during the scoping meeting and any questions will be answered.

The City of Dana Point requests careful review and consideration of this notice and invites any and all input and comments from interested agencies, parties, organizations, and individuals regarding the preparation of the EIR. This NOP is available for view at the City of Dana Point Community Development Department, located at 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, California 92629, and can also be accessed online at:

http://www.danapoint.org/index.aspx?page=281

All comments or other responses to this notice should be submitted in writing to:

Kurth B. Nelson III, Principal Planner

City of Dana Point

Planning Division

33282 Golden Lantern

Dana Point, California 92629

Phone: (949) 248-3572

Email: knelson@danapoint.org