City of Dana Point: Public Notice

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT on OCTOBER 6, 2020 the City Council of the City of Dana Point will conduct a hearing to consider the following:

A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY OF DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA, APPROVING A FEE SCHEDULE FOR THE LICENSING OF MASSAGE ESTABLISHMENTS

Hearing Date: Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Hearing Time: 6:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: Dana Point City Hall

Council Chambers, Suite 210

33282 Golden Lantern

Dana Point, California 92629

The proposed resolution, list of fees, and the estimated cost required to license massage establishments will be available on the City’s website at www.danapoint.org as part of the staff report once the agenda/staff reports are published.

Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so during such hearing to be conducted at the above address or by writing to the City Council at 33282 Street of the Golden Lantern, Suite 203, Dana Point, California 92629, Attention: City Clerk; or comment@danapoint.org. Please reference hearing title and date of hearing in any correspondence. For further information, you may contact the City Clerk at (949) 248-3505.

Any petition for judicial review of a decision of the Dana Point City Council is controlled by the statute of limitations provisions set forth in Sections 2.50.010 and 2.50.020 of the Dana Point Municipal Code and Sections 1094.5 and 1094.6 of the California Code of Civil Procedure. Any action or proceeding to attack, review, set aside, or void any decision of the Dana Point City Council is controlled by Section 2.50.010 and Section 2.50.020 of the Dana Point Municipal Code. In any such action or proceeding seeking judicial review of, which attacks or seeks to set aside, or void any decision of the Dana Point City Council, shall be limited to those issues raised at the hearing as provided in Chapter 2.50 of the Dana Point Municipal Code. Copies of the procedures for the conduct of City Council public hearings are available from the City Clerk.

KATHY WARD, CITY CLERK