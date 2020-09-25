City of Dana Point: Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTRODUCTION OF ORDINANCE
CITY OF DANA POINT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on September 15, 2020, the City Council of the City of Dana Point introduced an Ordinance entitled:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CHAPTER 5.20 OF THE DANA POINT MUNICIPAL CODE
The proposed ordinance will amend the Chapter 5.20 of the Dana Point Municipal Code with regards to Massage Business Regulations.
The proposed Ordinance is available for viewing in the City Clerk’s office located at 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, California.
This proposed Ordinance was introduced by the City Council of the City of Dana Point, California, at a regular meeting thereof held on the 15th day of September, 2020, by the following vote:
AYES: Member Joseph L. Muller, Council Member Paul N Wyatt, Mayor Pro Tem Jamey M.
Federico, and Mayor Richard A. Viczorek
NOES: None
ABSENT: None
KATHY M. WARD
CITY CLERK
Dated this 25th day of September, 2020.
