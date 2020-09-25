City of Dana Point: Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTRODUCTION OF ORDINANCE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on September 15, 2020, the City Council of the City of Dana Point introduced an Ordinance entitled:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CHAPTER 5.20 OF THE DANA POINT MUNICIPAL CODE

The proposed ordinance will amend the Chapter 5.20 of the Dana Point Municipal Code with regards to Massage Business Regulations.

The proposed Ordinance is available for viewing in the City Clerk’s office located at 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, California.

This proposed Ordinance was introduced by the City Council of the City of Dana Point, California, at a regular meeting thereof held on the 15th day of September, 2020, by the following vote:

AYES: Member Joseph L. Muller, Council Member Paul N Wyatt, Mayor Pro Tem Jamey M.

Federico, and Mayor Richard A. Viczorek

NOES: None

ABSENT: None

KATHY M. WARD

CITY CLERK

Dated this 25th day of September, 2020.