City of Dana Point: Public Notice

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Coastal Development Permit CDP20-0012 and Minor Site Development Permit SDP20-0015(M) located at APN(s): 670-131-16, 670-151-01, 670-151-49 and 670-131-15: A request to permit the demolition and reconstruction of a freestanding masonry block wall which exceeds the maximum height and is located along Pacific Coast Highway. Associated improvements include landscape and hardscape rehabilitation on both sides of the wall, including a new irrigation system, and amenities including a bench, picnic table and trash receptacle on the Monarch Bay community’s side of the wall.

Project Number: Coastal Development Permit CDP20-0012 and Minor Site Development Permit SDP20-0015(M)

Project Location: South of the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Monarch Bay Drive/Crown Valley Parkway (Monarch Bay Association), (APN(s): 670-131-16, 670-151-01, 670-151-49 and 670-131-15).

Applicant: Summers/Murphy & Partners, Inc.

Owner: Lisa Klasky, Monarch Bay Land Association, c/o Keystone Pacific

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the project is categorically exempt per Section 15303 of the CEQA Guidelines (Class 3 –Construction or Conversion of Small Structures) since the project consists of the construction of a freestanding wall and associated appurtenant structures.

Hearing Date: Monday, September 28, 2020

Hearing Time: 6:00 PM (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Council Chambers)

All persons either favoring or opposing the subject project are invited to present their views to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing. This project may also be appealed to the California Coastal Commission in accordance with Dana Point Municipal Code Section 9.69.090. The process includes, but is not limited to contacting the Coastal Commission for the appropriate forms and instructions to file an appeal.

For further information, please contact Justin Poley, Assistant Planner, at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3575.