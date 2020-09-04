City of Dana Point: Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Major Antenna Use Permit AUP20-0002 located at 34113CS Camino El Molino: A Major Antenna Use Permit (AUP) to allow the installation of a canister type commercial antenna onto an existing San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E) wood utility pole to be located within 100-feet of a residential property line.

Project Number: Major Antenna Use Permit AUP20-0002

Project Location: 34113CS Camino El Molino (in right-of-way)

Applicant: Eukon Group on behalf of Verizon

Owner: SDG&E

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the project is categorically exempt per Section 15303 of the CEQA Guidelines (Class 3 Construction and Conversion of Small Structures) due to the fact that the project consists of the installation of a freestanding wireless telecommunication antenna facility.

Hearing Date: September 14, 2020

Hearing Time: 6:00 PM (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Dana Point City Hall)

All persons either favoring or opposing the subject project are invited to present their views to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing.

For further information, please contact Danny Giometti, Associate Planner at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3569.