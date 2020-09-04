City of Dana Point: Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Coastal Development Permit CDP20-0014 32551 & 32561 Azores: A lot line adjustment to relocate a shared side yard property line between two (2) parcels (670-051-04 & 05), while maintaining two (2) conforming parcels and structures based on the development standards for the Residential Single Family (RSF 4) Zoning District.

Project Numbers: Coastal Development Permit CDP20-0014

Project Location: 32551 & 32561 Azores Road (APNs: 670-051-04 & 05)

Applicant: Brandon Muller

Owner(s): Brandon Muller & Gregory Edward Roberts

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the project is found to be Categorically Exempt per Section 15305 (a) (Class 5 – Minor Alterations in Land Use Limitations).

Hearing Date: September 14, 2020

Hearing Time: 6:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Dana Point Council Chambers)

All persons either favoring or opposing this proposal are invited to present their views on the above referenced project to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing.

For further information, please contact Danny Giometti, Associate Planner (949-248-3569) at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, CA 92629.