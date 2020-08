NOTICE OF NOMINEES FOR PUBLIC OFFICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following persons have been nominated for the offices designated to be filled at the General Municipal Election to be held in the City of Dana Point on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

For Member of the City Council Vote for One Per District

In order of ballot:

District 4

Gary Newkirk

Mike Frost

District 5

Benjamin Tyler Bebee

Michael Villar

Kathy M. Ward

City Clerk

Dated: August 21, 2020