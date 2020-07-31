City of Dana Point: Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Coastal Development Permit 20-0013 : The project proposes a lot line adjustment for 34297 and 34293 Pacific Coast Highway. A Coastal Development Permit is required for any subdivision action or lot line adjustment in the Coastal Overlay District.

Project Numbers: CDP20-0013

Project Location: 34297 Pacific Coast Highway (APN:682-166-21) and 34293 Pacific Coast Highway (APN:682-166-22)

Project Representative: Scott Darnell

Applicant: Dana Point Harbor Drive Land, LLC

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the project is found to be Categorically Exempt per Section 15305 (Class 5 – Minor Alterations in Land Use Limitations).

Hearing Date: Monday, August 10, 2020

Hearing Time: 6:00 PM (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Dana Point City Hall)

All persons either favoring or opposing the subject project are invited to present their views to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing. This project may also be appealed to the California Coastal Commission in accordance with Dana Point Municipal Code Section 9.69.090. The process includes, but is not limited to contacting the Coastal Commission for the appropriate forms and instructions to file an appeal.

For further information, please contact John Ciampa at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3591.