City of Dana Point: Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on July 21, 2020, the City Council of the City of Dana Point adopted Ordinance 20-02 entitled:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA, APPROVING ZONE TEXT AMENDMENT ZTA19-0003 to AMEND THE DANA POINT HARBOR REVITALIZATION PLAN AND DISTRICT REGULATIONS FOR PLANNING AREA 3 AND SUBMISSION AS PART OF LOCAL COASTAL PROGRAM AMENDMENT LCPA19-0003 FOR APPROVAL AND CERTIFICATION BY THE CALIFORNIA COASTAL COMMISSION.

The proposed ordinance will amend the Dana Point Harbor Revitalization Plan and District Regulations for Planning Area 3 and Submission, including providing a variety of visitor serving facilities within the Harbor Revitalization Plan including market rate and lower cost accommodations.

The adopted Ordinance is available for viewing in the City Clerk’s office located at 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, California.

This adopted Ordinance was introduced by the City Council of the City of Dana Point, California, at a regular meeting thereof held on the 16th day of June, 2020, and adopted at a regular meeting thereof held on the 21st day of July, 2020, by the following vote:

AYES: Council Member Debra Lewis, Council Member Joseph L. Muller, Council Member Paul N Wyatt, Mayor Pro Tem Jamey M. Federico, Mayor Richard A. Viczorek

NOES: None

ABSENT: None

KATHY M. WARD

CITY CLERK

Dated this 31st day of July, 2020.