City of Dana Point: Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Coastal Development Permit 20-0008 : Approval of a Coastal Development Permit for environmental remediation to remove potentially hazardous material on a 0.72-acre portion of the Capistrano Unified School District Bus Yard site. The project includes demolition of a 3,658 square-foot mechanic shop, 714 square-foot tire storage building, 1,075 square-foot wood shed, and gas islands, and removal of 38,000 square feet of asphalt pavement, two underground storage tanks (10,000 and 20,000 gallons), four hydraulic lifts, one bus wash clarifier, fuel piping, and approximately 1,800 cubic yards of potentially contaminated soil, located within the Community Facilities (CF) zone at 26126 Victoria Boulevard.

Project Numbers: CDP20-0008

Project Location: 26126 Victoria Boulevard (APN 668-361-01)

Project Representative: Chris Larson, Project Dimensions

Applicant: Capistrano Unified School District

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the project is found to be Categorically Exempt per Section 15330 (Class 30 – Minor Actions).

Hearing Date: Monday, June 22, 2020

Hearing Time: 6:00 PM (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Dana Point City Hall)

All persons either favoring or opposing the subject project are invited to present their views to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing. This project is not located within the Appeals Jurisdiction of the Coastal Overlay District and may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission in accordance with Dana Point Municipal Code Section 9.69.090.

For further information, please contact Belinda Deines, Principal Planner, at the City of Dana Point Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3570.