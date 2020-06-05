City of Dana Point: Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the City Council of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Local Coastal Program Amendment LCPA19-0003/Zone Text Amendment ZTA19-0003-Dana Point Harbor Revitalization Plan and District Regulations PA3 Amendment : The applicant, RD Olson Development, is requesting to amend the Dana Point Harbor Revitalization Plan and District Regulations (Harbor Plan) for Planning Area 3 (PA3) and the regulations associated with hotel development in the Orange County Dana Point Harbor.

Project Location: Orange County Dana Point Harbor

Applicant: RD Olson Development

Environmental: Exempt from CEQA pursuant to Section 15265

Hearing Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Hearing Time: 6:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, California 92629 (Council Chambers)

Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so during such hearing to be conducted at the above address or by writing to the City Council at 33282 Street of the Golden Lantern, Suite 203, Dana Point, California 92629, Attention: City Clerk or email comment@danapoint.org. Please reference hearing title and date of hearing in any correspondence. For further information, you may contact the City Clerk at (949) 248-3505.

Any petition for judicial review of a decision of the Dana Point City Council is controlled by the statute of limitations provisions set forth in Sections 2.50.010 and 2.50.020 of the Dana Point Municipal Code and Sections 1094.5 and 1094.6 of the California Code of Civil Procedure. Any action or proceeding to attack, review, set aside, or void any decision of the Dana Point City Council is controlled by Section 2.50.010 and Section 2.50.020 of the Dana Point Municipal Code. In any such action or proceeding seeking judicial review of, which attacks or seeks to set aside, or void any decision of the Dana Point City Council, shall be limited to those issues raised at the hearing as provided in Chapter 2.50 of the Dana Point Municipal Code. Copies of the procedures for the conduct of City Council public hearings are available from the City Clerk.

KATHY WARD, CITY CLERK