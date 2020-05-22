City of Dana Point: Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT on JUNE 2, 2020 the City Council of the City of Dana Point will conduct a hearing to consider the following:

A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY OF DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA, APPROVING A SCHEDULE OF FEES FOR PARKING VIOLATIONS

Hearing Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Hearing Time: 6:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: Dana Point City Hall

Council Chambers, Suite 210

33282 Golden Lantern

Dana Point, California 92629

The proposed resolution, list of fees, and the estimated cost required to issue parking citations, can be found on the City’s website at www.danapoint.org as part of the staff report.

As a result of the COVID-19 virus, and resulting orders and direction from the President of the United States, the Governor of the State of California and the Orange County Health Care Agency, as well as the City of Dana Point Emergency Declaration, the public will not be permitted to physically attend the Dana Point City Council Meeting. Those desiring to be heard in favor or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so in writing via mail to the City Council at 33282 Golden Lantern, Ste. 203, Dana Point, California 92629, Attention: City Clerk or email to comment@danapoint.org. Please reference hearing title and date of hearing in any correspondence. For further information, you may contact the City Clerk at (949) 248-3505. The meeting can be viewed live on Cox Cable Channel 855 and online on the City of Dana Point YouTube Channel.

Any petition for judicial review of a decision of the Dana Point City Council is controlled by the statute of limitations provisions set forth in Sections 2.50.010 and 2.50.020 of the Dana Point Municipal Code and Sections 1094.5 and 1094.6 of the California Code of Civil Procedures. Any action or proceeding to attack, review, set aside, or void any decision of the Dana Point City Council is controlled by Section 2.50.010 and Section 2.50.020 of the Dana Point Municipal Code. In of, which attacks or seeks to set aside, or void any decision of the Dana Point City Council shall be limited to those issues raised at the hearings as provided in Chapter 2.50 of the Dana Point Municipal Code. Copies of the procedures for the conduct of City Council public hearings are available from the City Clerk.

_____________________________

KATHY WARD, CITY CLERK