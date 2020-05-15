City of Dana Point: Public Notice

NOTICE OF PREPARATION

Date: May 7, 2020

To: Reviewing Agencies and Other Interested Parties

Subject: Notice of Preparation of a Draft Environmental Impact Report

Project Title: Doheny Village Zoning District Update Project

Project Applicant: City of Dana Point

Scoping Meeting: May 20, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

On March 13, 2020, the City of Dana Point issued a Notice of Preparation (NOP) to notify potential Responsible Agencies (Agencies) that the Lead Agency, the City of Dana Point, plans to prepare a program-level Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the proposed Doheny Village Zoning District Update Project (project) and to solicit comments and suggestions regarding (1) the scope and content of the EIR and (2) the environmental issues and alternatives to be addressed in the EIR per the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15082. The NOP also provided notice to interested parties, organizations, and individuals of the preparation of the EIR and requests comments on the scope and contents of the environmental document. The scoping meeting scheduled on March 25, 2020 was cancelled due to COVID-19 closures of City facilities to the general public.

The City of Dana Point will hold a scoping meeting at 5:00 PM on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in the City Council Chambers located at 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629. The purpose of the scoping meeting is to present the proposed project, describe the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) process, and to receive public comments. The City invites interested parties to participate in the scoping meeting for the proposed project in order to learn more about the project, ask questions, and submit comments.

Pursuant to Executive Order N-29-20 issued by Governor Newsom, the public scoping meeting will be conducted telephonically and broadcast live on the City’s YouTube page. Please be advised that the Council Chambers will not be open to the public to ensure the health and safety of the public by limiting human contact that could spread the COVID-19 virus.

The public may view the scoping meeting live on the City of Dana Point’s YouTube page at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdNW_5KL2Q7lC-DFHUyFr7A/featured

You can participate by electronically submitting any comments or questions to bdeines@danapoint.org by 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Questions or comments received will be read into the record during the scoping meeting and any questions will be answered.

If you would like to speak during the scoping meeting, you may do so by telephone. To make this arrangement, please submit a request to speak by sending an email to bdeines@danapoint.org by 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

The City of Dana Point (City) requests your careful review and consideration of this notice and invites any and all input and comments from interested Agencies, parties, organizations, and individuals regarding the preparation of the EIR. Due to the rescheduling of the scoping meeting, please send any comments by no later than ending the close of business on May 28, 2020. This NOP is available for view at the City of Dana Point Community Development Department, located at 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, California 92629, and can also be accessed online at:

http://www.danapoint.org/index.aspx?page=281

All comments or other responses to this notice should be submitted in writing to:

Ms. Belinda Ann Deines, Principal Planner

City of Dana Point

Planning Division

33282 Golden Lantern

Dana Point, California 92629

bdeines@danapoint.org

949.248.3570