City of Dana Point: Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing, via teleconference, will be held in accordance with Governor Newsom’s Executive Order N-25-20, by the Director of Community Development of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Local Coastal Program Amendment LCPA19-0002/Zone Text Amendment ZTA19-0002-Zoning Code Update: A request for modifications to the Dana Point Zoning Code, including the regulations affecting Accessory Dwelling Unit to be consistent with State Law.

Project Number: Local Coastal Program Amendment LCPA19-0002/Zone Text Amendment ZTA19-0002

Project Location: Citywide

Applicant: City of Dana Point

Environmental: Exempt from CEQA pursuant to Section 15265(f)

Hearing Date: Monday, April 13, 2020

Hearing Time: 6:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: Teleconference/Webinar – access link will be available on Meeting Agenda.

All persons either favoring or opposing this proposal are invited to present their views on the above referenced project to the Director during this teleconference public hearing. Participants are encouraged to submit their written comments prior to the teleconference to snicholas@danapoint.org.

Note: If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing.

For further information, please call Sean Nicholas, Senior Planner at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248‑3588, or by email at snicholas@danapoint.org.