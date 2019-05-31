City of Dana Point: Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTRODUCTION OF ORDINANCE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on May 21, 2019, the City Council of the City of Dana Point introduced an Ordinance entitled:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING SECTIONS 6.46.010 AND 6.46.030 OF THE DANA POINT MUNICIPAL CODE RELATING TO THE BAN ON EXPANDED POLYSTYRENE FOOD SERVICE WARE

The proposed ordinance amends Sections 6.46.010 and 6.46.030 of the Dana Point Municipal Code to define and expand the ban on expanded polystyrene food service ware.

The proposed Ordinance is available for viewing in the City Clerk’s office located at 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, California.

This proposed Ordinance was introduced by the City Council of the City of Dana Point, California, at a regular meeting thereof held on the 21st day of May, 2019, by the following vote:

AYES: Council Member Jamey M. Federico, Council Member Debra Lewis, Council Member Richard A. Viczorek, Mayor Pro Tem Paul N Wyatt, and Mayor Joseph L. Muller

NOES: None

ABSENT: None

KATHY M. WARD

CITY CLERK