City of Dana Point: Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on February 4, 2020, the City Council of the City of Dana Point adopted Ordinance 20-01 entitled:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA, APPROVING ZONE TEXT AMENDMENT ZTA19-0001 AMENDING CHAPTER 3.13 OF THE DANA POINT MUNICIPAL CODE TO ALIGN WITH THE STATE PUBLIC CONTRACT CODE PROVISIONS

The proposed ordinance will amend sections 3.13.010 Construction on Public Projects, 3.13.020 List of Qualified Contractors, 3.13.030 Mailed Notice of Bids, 3.13.040 Contents of Notice, 3.13.050 Delegation of Authority to Award Informal Contracts to align with State Law.

The adopted Ordinance is available for viewing in the City Clerk’s office located at 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, California.

This adopted Ordinance was introduced by the City Council of the City of Dana Point, California, at a regular meeting thereof held on the 21st day of January, 2020, and adopted at a regular meeting thereof held on the 4th day of February, 2020, by the following vote:

AYES: Council Member Debra Lewis, Council Member Joseph L. Muller, Council Member Paul N Wyatt, Mayor Pro Tem Jamey M. Federico, Mayor Richard A. Viczorek

NOES: None

ABSENT: None

KATHY M. WARD

CITY CLERK