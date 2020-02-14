City of Dana Point: Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Coastal Development Permit CDP19-0020 and Minor Site Development Permit SDP19-0034(M) : A request to permit the demolition of an existing single-family dwelling (SFD) and the construction of a new SFD, with a Minor Site Development Permit request to allow the construction of retaining walls exceeding 30 inches in height and located within the front yard.

Project Number: CDP19-0020; SDP19-0034(M)

Project Location: 325 Monarch Bay Drive (APN 670-151-34)

Applicant: C.J. Light and Associates

Owner: Kathy Ruland

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the project is categorically exempt per Section 15303 of the CEQA Guidelines (Class 3 –Construction or Conversion of Small Structures) due to the fact that the project consists of the construction of a new SFD and the installation of retaining walls.

Hearing Date: Monday February 24, 2020

Hearing Time: 6:00 PM (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Council Chambers)

All persons either favoring or opposing the subject project are invited to present their views to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing. This project may also be appealed to the California Coastal Commission in accordance with Dana Point Municipal Code Section 9.69.090. The process includes, but is not limited to contacting the Coastal Commission for the appropriate forms and instructions to file an appeal.

For further information, please contact Danny Giometti, Associate Planner at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3569.