City of Dana Point: Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Tentative Parcel Map TPM18-0001 and Site Development Permit SDP16-0025 : To permit the construction of a three-story, duplex condominium on a hillside condition lot with two attached garages, and increased retaining wall heights. The project is requesting to waive the one additional parking stall (fifth parking stall) required for lots wider than 50 feet. The project site is located in the Residential Multiple Family 14 (RMF-14) Zoning District at 34072 Colegio Drive.

Project Numbers: TPM 18-0001 and SDP 16-0025

Project Location: 34072 Colegio Drive (APN 682-292-09)

Project Applicant: Khosroo Esfahlani

Property Owner: Khosroo Esfahlani

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the project is found to be Categorically Exempt per Section 15303 (Class 3 – New Construction or Conversion of Small Structures).

Hearing Date: Monday, January 13, 2020

Hearing Time: 6:00 PM (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Dana Point City Hall)

All persons either favoring or opposing the subject project are invited to present their views to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing.

For further information, please contact John Ciampa, Senior Planner at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3591.