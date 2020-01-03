City of Dana Point: Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Coastal Development Permit 19-0018 and Site Development Permit 19-0030 : The applicant requests approval to demolish an existing 2,784 square-foot single-family dwelling and construct a new 5,333 square-foot single-family dwelling and attached three-car garage, located within the Residential Single Family 4 (RSF 4) zone at 32081 Sea Island Drive. A Coastal Development Permit is required for construction of a new single-family dwelling within the Coastal Overlay District and a Site Development Permit is required for retaining walls exceeding 72 inches, site walls exceeding 42 inches within the front yard setback, tandem parking configuration, and to exceed maximum allowable driveway grade.

Project Numbers: CDP19-0018 and SDP19-0030

Project Location: 32081 Sea Island Drive (APN 670-172-05)

Project Representative: Brion Jeannette, Architect

Applicant: Balakrishna Sundar, Property Owner

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the project is found to be Categorically Exempt per Section 15303 (Class 3 – New Construction).

Hearing Date: Monday, January 13, 2020

Hearing Time: 6:00 PM (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Dana Point City Hall)

All persons either favoring or opposing the subject project are invited to present their views to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing. This project may also be appealed to the California Coastal Commission in accordance with Dana Point Municipal Code Section 9.69.090. The process includes, but is not limited to contacting the Coastal Commission for the appropriate forms and instructions to file an appeal.

For further information, please contact Belinda Deines, Interim Principal Planner, at the City of Dana Point Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3570.