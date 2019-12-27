City of Dana Point: Public Notice

City of Dana Point

Notice of Vacancy

Traffic Improvement Subcommittee

Notice is hereby given that the one (1) term on the City of Dana Point Traffic Improvement Subcommittee is open. In order to be eligible for appointment, applicants must be registered voters and residents of the City of Dana Point. Applications can be obtained from the Office of the City Clerk beginning Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 203, Dana Point, California 92629 or by calling (949) 248-3501. Applications can also be downloaded from the City’s website www.danapoint.org. In order to be considered for appointment, applications must be filed no later than Friday, January 10, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. in the City Clerk’s Office at the address noted above.

Kathy M. Ward

City Clerk