City of Dana Point: Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTRODUCTION OF ORDINANCE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on October 15, 2019, the City Council of the City of Dana Point introduced an Ordinance entitled:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CHAPTER 12.08.098 OF THE DANA POINT MUNICIPAL CODE

The proposed ordinance amends Sections 12.08.098 of the Dana Point Municipal Code to allow any officer, agent or employee of the City designated by the City Manager to have the authority and responsibility to enforce provisions of this Code, including any regularly employed or salaried peace officer of the City or police agency providing police services to the City, shall have the authority to issue citations for any violation of this Chapter. Any vehicle that has been parked or left standing upon a private street for any violation which would be subject to citation on a public street provided appropriate signs are erected at the entrance to the private street and the provisions of this Chapter or the California Vehicle Code have been designated to be enforced upon such private street.

The proposed Ordinance is available for viewing in the City Clerk’s office located at 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, California.

This proposed Ordinance was introduced by the City Council of the City of Dana Point, California, at a regular meeting thereof held on the 15th day of October, 2019, by the following vote:

AYES: Council Member Jamey M. Federico, Council Member Debra Lewis, Council Member Richard A. Viczorek, Mayor Pro Tem Paul N Wyatt, and Mayor Joseph L. Muller

NOES: None

ABSENT: None

KATHY M. WARD

CITY CLERK