City of Dana Point Opens City Hall with Restrictions

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Dana Point has reopened its city hall, as of Tuesday, May 26, and has initiated return to work procedures for staff at city offices and facilities.

During the first two weeks, through June 5, City Hall offices will be open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon, with appointments for the public available from 1-4 p.m. During the return to work process the city will begin returning most city staff to work within city offices and facilities.

“We are working hard to ensure that our staff, volunteers and visitors feel confident in returning to City offices and facilities. While these changes may be challenging, they are important for everyone’s safety. We appreciate the public’s willingness to work with us and we look forward to continuing to serve this great city,” said Mike Killebrew, Dana Point City Manager.

The City has initiated a number of protocols, procedures, and guidelines to ensure a safe and healthy workplace for employees and the public, and to reduce the potential for transmission of COVID-19 in the workplace.

Dana Point has implemented a temperature screening process and guidelines for all city staff entering a city facility or preparing to be out in the field to conduct business. City staff includes its employees, contract staff as well as volunteers assisting with city programs. Members of the public will also be required to submit to a temperature reading. This will be accommodated with a non-contact thermometer. Visitors will also be required to wear a face covering before receiving in-person services at any city facility.

City staff are required to practice six-foot social distancing in all areas. Six-foot distancing floor decals are placed throughout Dana Point City Hall lobbies and on the outside deck area where members of the public will wait until they can be assisted. Each lobby area and conference room has reduced maximum capacities posted.

In Community Development, a table will be placed by the lobby door where visitors can sign in. From that point, visitors will remain in the marked areas for social distancing and wait until they receive a text notification confirming it is their turn to enter. A maximum of four members of the public will be permitted into the lobby at one time, one at each designated public counter work area, and will be required to maintain six-foot social distancing. Plexi-glass guards are installed at each public counter to further protect staff and the public.

Shared areas and public spaces, including the public counter, conference and meeting rooms, break rooms, copy rooms, restrooms and plexi-glass guards are cleaned a minimum of twice daily by the city’s janitorial services. Frequent hand washing by City staff is encouraged.