PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Coastal Development Permit 19-0001 and Site Development Permit 19-0015 : The applicant requests approval to demolish an existing 3,515 square-foot single-family dwelling and construct a new 4,569 square-foot single-family dwelling and attached three-car garage located within the Residential Single Family 4 Zoning District and Planned Residential District 3 (RSF 4/PRD 3) at 33731 Shackleton Isle. A Coastal Development Permit is required for construction of a new single-family dwelling within the Coastal Overlay District, and a Site Development Permit is required to construct a portico within the front setback, site walls exceeding 4’ height within the front setback, and retaining walls greater than 72” in height.

Project Numbers: CDP19-0001 and SDP19-0015

Project Location: 33731 Shackleton Isle (APN 672-061-17)

Project Representative: Michael Masilotti, Architect

Applicant: Mont and Robyn Flora, Property Owners

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the project is found to be Categorically Exempt per Section 15303 (Class 3 – New Construction).

Hearing Date: Monday, May 13, 2019

Hearing Time: 6:00 PM (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Dana Point City Hall)

All persons either favoring or opposing the subject project are invited to present their views to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing. This project may also be appealed to the California Coastal Commission in accordance with Dana Point Municipal Code Section 9.69.090. The process includes, but is not limited to contacting the Coastal Commission for the appropriate forms and instructions to file an appeal.

For further information, please contact Belinda Deines, Senior Planner, at the City of Dana Point Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3570.