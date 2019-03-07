City of Dana Point-Notice of Public Hearing March 11,2019

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Description of Proposed Project: Coastal Development Permit CDP18-0001/Site Development Permit SDP18-0001/Conditional Use Permit CUP18-0001/Vesting Tentative Parcel Map TPM19-0001: A request to demolish the existing structures, and develop a new mixed-use development with 10,822 square feet of commercial space and 68 residential units, including 12 age restricted senior housing units, and subterranean garage at 24442, 24452, and 24470 Del Prado Avenue in the Coastal Overlay District.

Project Number: Coastal Development Permit CDP18-0001/Site Development Permit SDP18-0001/Conditional Use Permit CUP18-0001/Vesting Tentative Parcel Map TPM19-0001

Project Location: 24442, 24452, and 24470 Del Prado Avenue (APNs: 682-234-05, 682-234-06, and 682-234-07)

Applicant/Owner: Karen Martin, Pacific Planning Group (Applicant)/ American Commercial Equities (Owner)

Environmental: This project is exempt from further California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) review consistent with State Code Section 15162 and Categorical Exemption Class 32 – Section 15332 – Infill Development.

Hearing Date: March 11, 2019

Hearing Time: 6:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, California 92629 (Dana Point Council Chambers)

All persons either favoring or opposing this proposal are invited to present their views on the above referenced project to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing.

For further information, please call Sean Nicholas, Senior Planner at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248‑3588.