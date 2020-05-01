City of Dana Point: Notice of Public Hearing

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing, via teleconference, will be held in accordance with Governor Newsom’s Executive Order N-25-20, by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Coastal Development Permit CDP20-0002 : A request to permit the demolition of an existing single-family dwelling and construct a new single-story single family residence consistent with applicable development standards of the Residential Single Family 7 (RSF7) zoning district with Planned Residential Overlay 3 (PRD3), located at 23562 Verrazanno Bay.

Project Number: CDP20-0002

Project Location: 23562 Verrazanno Bay (APN 672-081-08)

Applicant: Hector and Bettina Gonzalez

Owner: Hector and Bettina Gonzalez

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the project is categorically exempt per Section 15303 of the CEQA Guidelines (Class 3 –Construction or Conversion of Small Structures) due to the fact that the project consists of the construction of a new single-story single family residence.

Hearing Date: Monday, May 11, 2020

Hearing Time: 6:00 PM (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: The public is invited to view this meeting via The City of Dana Point YouTube Channel

All persons either favoring or opposing this proposal are invited to present their views on the above referenced project to the Director during this teleconference public hearing. Participants are encouraged to submit their written comments prior to the teleconference to snicholas@danapoint.org.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing. This project may also be appealed to the California Coastal Commission in accordance with Dana Point Municipal Code Section 9.69.090. The process includes, but is not limited to contacting the Coastal Commission for the appropriate forms and instructions to file an appeal.

For further information, please contact Sean Nicholas, Senior Planner at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3588, or snicholas@danapoint.org.