PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing, via teleconference, will be held in accordance with Governor Newsom’s Executive Order N-25-20, by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Major Antenna Use Permit AUP19-0001 and Variance V19-0001 located at 34381 Calle Portola: A Major Antenna Use Permit (AUP) and Variance to allow the installation of a 50 foot high, stealth freestanding, commercial wireless telecommunication antenna facility (CWTAF) to be designed as a mono-tree, with variances to allow the proposed CWTAF within 500 feet of another CWTAF, and to exceed the 35-foot height limit in the Community Facilities Zoning District.

The hearing for this application was continued from the April 13, 2020 Planning Commission meeting. After the original noticing for this application was processed, the applicant provided an alternative design and location to the original proposal which is located closer to the existing CWTAF.

Project Number: Major Antenna Use Permit AUP19-0001 and Variance V19-0001

Project Location: 34381 Calle Portola (APN 123-392-01)

Applicant: Smart Link on behalf of AT&T

Owner: Faith Lutheran Church of Capistrano Beach

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the project is categorically exempt per Section 15303 of the CEQA Guidelines (Class 3 – Construction and Conversion of Small Structures).

Hearing Date: May 11, 2020

Hearing Time: 6:00 PM (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: The public is invited to view this meeting via The City of Dana Point YouTube Channel

All persons either favoring or opposing this proposal are invited to present their views on the above referenced project to the Director during this teleconference public hearing. Participants are encouraged to submit their written comments prior to the teleconference to dgiometti@danapoint.org.

Note: If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing.

For further information, please contact Danny Giometti, Associate Planner at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3569.