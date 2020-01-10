PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the City Council of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Description of Proposed Project: Appeal of the Planning Commission approval for Coastal Development Permit CDP18-0015 at 34312 Shore Lantern: An appeal of the Planning Commission approval for a request to construct a 4,881 square foot, two story single-family dwelling and an attached 711 square foot garage, located within the Coastal High Density Residential (C-RHD) zone of the Dana Point Specific Plan at 34312 Shore Lantern.

Project Number: Coastal Development Permit CDP18-0015

Project Location: 34312 Shore Lantern (APNs: 682-331-16)

Project Applicant: Jason Florence

Property Owner: Gene Bauman

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the project is found to be Categorically Exempt per Section 15303 (Class 3 – New Construction of Small Structures)

Hearing Date: January 21, 2020

Hearing Time: 6:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, California 92629 (Council Chambers)

Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so during such hearing to be conducted at the above address or by writing to the City Council at 33282 Street of the Golden Lantern, Suite 203, Dana Point, California 92629, Attention: City Clerk. Please reference hearing title and date of hearing in any correspondence. For further information, you may contact the City Clerk at (949) 248-3505.

Any petition for judicial review of a decision of the Dana Point City Council is controlled by the statute of limitations provisions set forth in Sections 2.50.010 and 2.50.020 of the Dana Point Municipal Code and Sections 1094.5 and 1094.6 of the California Code of Civil Procedure. Any action or proceeding to attack, review, set aside, or void any decision of the Dana Point City Council is controlled by Section 2.50.010 and Section 2.50.020 of the Dana Point Municipal Code. In any such action or proceeding seeking judicial review of, which attacks or seeks to set aside, or void any decision of the Dana Point City Council, shall be limited to those issues raised at the hearing as provided in Chapter 2.50 of the Dana Point Municipal Code. Copies of the procedures for the conduct of City Council public hearings are available from the City Clerk.

KATHY WARD, CITY CLERK