PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Minor Conditional Use Permit 18-0021(M) : A Minor Conditional Use Permit to allow the installation of a columbarium within the existing contemplation garden at the rear of the project site. The proposed columbarium is a conditionally permitted ancillary use in the Community Facilities (CF) Zoning District. The subject site is located at 33501 Stonehill Drive.

Project Number: Minor Conditional Use Permit CUP18-0021(M)

Project Location: 33501 Stonehill Drive (APN 628-211-02)

Applicant/Owner(s): Gloria Dei Lutheran Church/Gloria Dei Lutheran Church of Dana Point

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the project is found to be Categorically Exempt per Section 15303(e) (Class 3 – New Construction).

Hearing Date: October 28, 2019

Hearing Time: 6:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 34052 Del Obispo Street, Dana Point, California 92629 (Community Center)

All persons either favoring or opposing this proposal are invited to present their views on the above referenced project to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council in accordance with Dana Point Municipal Code Section 9.69.090. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing.

For further information, please call Sean Nicholas, Senior Planner at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248‑3588.