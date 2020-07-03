PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Coastal Development Permit CDP20-0004 and Minor Site Development Permit SDP20-0006(M) : A request to permit the demolition of an existing single-family dwelling (SFD), and to construct a new SFD, with a minor Site Development Permit to allow the construction of freestanding and retaining walls exceeding 42-inches and 30-inches in height, respectively and a deck which projects beyond the top of a rear yard downslope.

Project Number: CDP20-0004 and SDP20-0006

Project Location: 32451 Caribbean Drive (APN 670-092-09)

Applicant: d’Arcy and Associates (Chad Peterson)

Owner: Tim Whetsell & Kathy Karahalios

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the project is categorically exempt per Section 15303 of the CEQA Guidelines (Class 3‑Construction and Conversion of Small Structures) due to the fact that the project consists of the construction of a single family dwelling, walls and a deck.

Hearing Date: Monday July 13, 2020

Hearing Time: 6:00 PM (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Council Chambers)

All persons either favoring or opposing the subject project are invited to present their views to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing.

For further information, please contact Danny Giometti, Associate Planner at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3569.