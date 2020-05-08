PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing, via teleconference, will be held in accordance with Governor Newsom’s Executive Order N-25-20, by the City Council of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Local Coastal Program Amendment LCPA19-0002/Zone Text Amendment ZTA19-0002-Zoning Code Update : A request for modification to the Dana Point Zoning Code, including the regulations affecting Accessory Dwelling Units to be consistent with State Law.

Project Number: Local Coastal Program Amendment LCPA19-0002/Zone Text Amendment

ZTA19-0002

Project Location: Citywide

Applicant: City of Dana Point

Environmental: Exempt from CEQA pursuant to Section 15265(f)

Hearing Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Hearing Time: 6:00 PM (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: The public is invited to view this meeting via the City of Dana Point YouTube Channel

Those desiring to be heard in favor or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by emailing comment@danapoint.org or by writing to the City Council at 33282 Golden Lantern, Ste. 203, Dana Point, California 92629, Attention: City Clerk. Participants are encouraged to submit their written comments prior to the teleconference to comment@danapoint.org or snicholas@danapoint.org.

Any petition for judicial review of a decision of the Dana Point City Council is controlled by the statute of limitations provisions set forth in Sections 2.50.010 and 2.50.020 of the Dana Point Municipal Code and Sections 1094.5 and 1094.6 of the California Code of Civil Procedure. Any action or proceeding to attack, review, set aside, or void any decision of the Dana Point City Council is controlled by Section 2.50.010 and Section 2.50.020 of the Dana Point Municipal Code. In any such action or proceeding seeking judicial review of, which attacks or seeks to set aside, or void any decision of the Dana Point City Council, shall be limited to those issues raised at the hearing as provided in Chapter 2.50 of the Dana Point Municipal Code. Copies of the procedures for the conduct of City Council public hearings are available from the City Clerk.

KATHY WARD, CITY CLERK