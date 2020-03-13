City of Dana Point: Notice of Preparation

NOTICE OF PREPARATION

Date: March 13, 2020

To: Reviewing Agencies and Other Interested Parties

Subject: Notice of Preparation of a Draft Environmental Impact Report

Project Title: Doheny Village Zoning District Update Project

Project Applicant: City of Dana Point

Scoping Meeting: March 25, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

The purpose of this Notice of Preparation (NOP) is to notify potential Responsible Agencies (Agencies) that the Lead Agency, the City of Dana Point, plans to prepare a program-level Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the proposed Doheny Village Zoning District Update Project (project) and to solicit comments and suggestions regarding (1) the scope and content of the EIR and (2) the environmental issues and alternatives to be addressed in the EIR per the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15082. This NOP also provides notice to interested parties, organizations, and individuals of the preparation of the EIR and requests comments on the scope and contents of the environmental document.

The City of Dana Point (City) requests your careful review and consideration of this notice and invites any and all input and comments from interested Agencies, parties, organizations, and individuals regarding the preparation of the EIR. Pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 21080.4, Agencies must submit any comments in response to this notice no later than 30 days beginning March 13, 2020 and ending the close of business on April 13, 2020. This NOP is available for view at the City of Dana Point Community Development Department, located at 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, California 92629, and can also be accessed online at:

http://www.danapoint.org/index.aspx?page=281

All comments or other responses to this notice should be submitted in writing to:

Ms. Belinda Ann Deines, Interim Principal Planner

City of Dana Point

Planning Division

33282 Golden Lantern

Dana Point, California 92629

bdeines@danapoint.org

949.248.3570

The City will conduct a public scoping meeting in conjunction with this NOP in order to present the project and the EIR process and to receive public comments and suggestions regarding the scope and content of the environmental document. The meeting will be held on March 25, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Dana Point Community Center, 34052 Del Obispo Street, Dana Point, CA 92629.