City of Dana Point: Notice of Preparation of a Draft Environmental Impact Report

NOTICE OF PREPARATION OF A DRAFT ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT REPORT

Date: July 19, 2021

To: Reviewing Agencies and Other Interested Parties

Subject: Notice of Preparation of a Draft Environmental Impact Report

Project Title: Victoria Boulevard Apartments

Project Applicant: City of Dana Point

Scoping Meeting: Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers

The purpose of this Notice of Preparation (NOP) is to notify potential Responsible Agencies (Agencies) that the Lead Agency, the City of Dana Point, plans to prepare a project-level Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the proposed Victoria Boulevard Apartments (project) and to solicit comments and suggestions regarding (1) the scope and content of the EIR and (2) the environmental issues and alternatives to be addressed in the EIR per the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15082. This NOP also provides notice to interested parties, organizations, and individuals of the preparation of the EIR and requests comments on the scope and contents of the environmental document. The project description, location, and the potential environmental effects are contained in the attached Initial Study.

The City of Dana Point (City) requests your careful review and consideration of this notice and invites any and all input and comments from interested Agencies, parties, organizations, and individuals regarding the preparation of the EIR. Pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 21080.4, Agencies must submit any comments in response to this notice no later than 30 days beginning July 19, 2021 and ends on August 17, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. This NOP and attached Initial Study are available for view at the City of Dana Point Community Development Department, located at 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, California 92629, and can also be accessed online at:

http://www.danapoint.org/index.aspx?page=281

All comments or other responses to this notice should be submitted in writing to:

Ms. Belinda Ann Deines, Principal Planner

City of Dana Point

Planning Division

33282 Golden Lantern

Dana Point, California 92629

bdeines@danapoint.org

949.248.3570

The City will conduct a public scoping meeting in conjunction with this NOP and Initial Study in order to present the project and the EIR process and to receive public comments and suggestions regarding the scope and content of the environmental document. The meeting will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located at 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629.

