City of Dana Point: Notice of Election

NOTICE OF ELECTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a General Municipal Election will be held in the City of Dana Point on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, for the following Officers:

One (1) Member of the City Council for District 4 – Full term of four years.

One (1) Member of the City Council for District 5 – Full term of four years.

Candidates must be 18 years or older on election day and registered voters of the respective Council District of the City of Dana Point at the time nomination papers are issued. Candidate Information Packets may be obtained from the City Clerk’s Office, Dana Point City Hall, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 203, Dana Point, 92629 beginning July 13, 2020. Appointments are suggested as review of the packet will take approximately an hour. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, contact Kathy Ward, City Clerk, at 248-3505.

Between July 13, 2020 and August 7, 2020 (both days included), voters may nominate candidates for election by signing nomination papers. If an incumbent does not file nomination papers by

August 7, 2020, the filing period for that office is extended five calendar days, until 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, for candidates other than the incumbent to file.

If no one or only one person is nominated for an elective office, appointment to the elective office may be made as prescribed by Section 10229 of the Elections Code of the State of California.

The Vote Centers will be open on November 3, 2020 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Kathy M. Ward

City Clerk

Dated: July 10, 2020