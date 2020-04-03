City of Dana Point: Notice of Availability of Documents Related to Local Coastal Amendment LCPA19-0002/Zone Text Amendment ZTA19-0002

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF DOCUMENTS RELATED TO LOCAL COASTAL PROGRAM AMENDMENT LCPA19-0002/ ZONE TEXT AMENDMENT ZTA19-0002

Name of Project: Local Coastal Program Amendment LCPA19-0002/Zone Text Amendment ZTA19-0002.

Location: Citywide.

Description of Project: The City of Dana Point is proposing to amend the Zoning Ordinance associated with joint use of parking facilities, public notification requirements, and new accessory dwelling unit and junior accessory dwelling unit provisions to bring the Zoning Ordinance into conformance with recent State law changes.

In addition to the Zone Text Amendments described above, the project also requires a Local Coastal Program Amendment (LCPA). The project will modify various elements of the Zoning Ordinance which are components of the City’s certified Local Coastal Program.

Lead Agency: City of Dana Point

Lead Agency Contact Person: Sean Nicholas, AICP, Senior Planner Phone Number: (949) 248-3588

Addresses Where Documents Are Available for Review:

Dana Point City Hall

Community Development 33282 Golden Lantern

Dana Point, CA 92629

Dana Point Library 33841 Niguel Road

Dana Point, CA 92629

California Coastal Commission

South Coast Office 301 E. Ocean Blvd

Suite 300

Long Beach, CA 90802

A public hearing before the Dana Point Planning Commission for the above-noted application is scheduled for April 13, 2020. A subsequent public hearing is tentatively scheduled for the City Council on May 19, 2020. A separate public hearing notice will be provided at least ten (10) days prior to the public hearing held by the Planning Commission and City Council to consider the matter. The documents related to the project were made available for public review on February 20, 2020 . For further information, please contact Sean Nicholas, AICP Senior Planner at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3588.