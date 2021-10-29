City of Dana Point: Introduction of Ordinance

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTRODUCTION OF ORDINANCE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on October 19, 2021, the City Council of the City of Dana Point introduced an Ordinance entitled:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA AMENDING IN ITS ENTIRETY TITLE 6, CHAPTER 6.10 OF THE DANA POINT MUNICIPAL CODE PERTAINING TO THE REGULATION OF SOLID WASTE INCLUDING ORGANIC WASTE

The proposed Ordinance will update Title 6, Chapter 6.10 of the Dana Point Municipal Code in its entirety by regulating solid waste, including organic waste, and providing a program for the diversion of organic waste from landfills to comply with Senate Bill 1383 and the related regulations contained in Title 14 California Code of Regulations (CCR), Division 7, Chapter 12.

The proposed Ordinance is available for viewing in the City Clerk’s office located at 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, California.

This proposed Ordinance was introduced by the City Council of the City of Dana Point, California, at a regular meeting thereof held on the 19th day of October, 2021, by the following vote:

AYES: Council Member Mike Frost, Council Member Richard A. Viczorek, Mayor Pro Tem Joseph L. Muller, and Mayor Jamey M. Federico

NOES: None

ABSENT: Council Member Michael Villar

SHAYNA SHARKE

CITY CLERK

Dated this 29th day of October, 2021.

