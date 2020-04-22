City of Dana Point, County Officials Provide COVID-19 Updates, Expansion of Testing

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Dana Point City Council heard an update from City Manager Mike Killebrew on the city’s local emergency declaration in response to COVID-19 during a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, April 21.

The city officially issued a local state of emergency on March 16. That day, Orange County reported five coronavirus cases. Thirty-six days later, the virus is now in nearly all OC communities, exceeding 1,600 cases out of the county’s population of 3.2 million, Killebrew said. As of Wednesday, April 22, there were 18 reported coronavirus cases in Dana Point.

He also reported to council that the OC Board of Supervisors decided not to close county beaches. In Dana Point, county beaches include Salt Creek Beach and Capistrano Beach. Doheny State Beach remains open.

“I mention this, because the weather is warming particular this weekend,” Killebrew said. “We will have all hands on deck to manage any surge in vehicle traffic. . . . It will likely be pretty busy.”

“We remain optimistic in the efforts by the local community to stay home and flatten the curve,” Killebrew said. “We look forward to the day we receive guidance from the state and county in regards to the Governor’s stay-at-home orders. Some good news . . . the county announced they are doubling their virus testing program.”

According to a press release sent out Tuesday, April 21 by OC Health Care Agency, its OC COVID-19 Testing Network will launch and expand testing across the county for any community member who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms but is unable to receive testing through a health care provider.

“We have partnered with an initial set of community health centers who are performing FDA-approved PCR testing, the most reliable testing available to detect current infection,” said Dr. Nichole Quick, County Health Officer. “The OC Health Care Agency will continue to work diligently to expand this network by bringing more locations online in the days and weeks to come.”

The PCR test identifies if someone is currently infected from a sample taken with a swab. It is not a blood test, nor does it test for antibodies. Residents with symptoms of COVID-19, which generally include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, should first contact their medical provider to get guidance on testing and care, according to the press release. Individuals who are unable to be tested by their provider may schedule an appointment at any Network test site to receive a medical screening and test.

Initial locations include AltaMed Medical Group, Anaheim; AltaMed Medical Group, Santa Ana/Bristol; Nhan Hoa Comprehensive Health Care Clinic, Garden Grove; and UCI Health, multiple locations.

“Because of continued challenges of obtaining testing supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care providers, testing may be restricted at times to high-priority groups as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” said Quick. “Residents must make an appointment for testing to assure eligibility and availability of testing.”

Killebrew is the director of emergency services for City of Dana Point and has been in contact with council and local stakeholders regularly for coronavirus updates.

He says that staff has also been assessing options to adjust normal city programming

“Staff is striving to achieve a balance, and it’s very difficult between public health concerns and having some sense of normalcy returned to our community’s daily lives,” Killebrew said.

The Dana Point Trolley Service was initially scheduled to begin in early summer. City officials are now seeking waivers for required ridership as well as ways to implement safe operating, such as hand sanitizing and social distancing guidelines for riders and drivers.

The city would also normally be hosting movies in the park in June, but those events have tentatively been pushed to July or August.

Summer recreation classes have been bumped to July, but the city is looking to convert classes to be taught virtually and then later converting back to in-person when appropriate.

“We will bring this all back to council for general discussion, but we are looking to reschedule and still provide programs we’ve provided in the past,” Killebrew said.