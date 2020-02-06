Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

The City of Dana Point and its Arts and Culture Commission is inviting artists to participate in the city’s first-ever utility box art program.

It’s part of a city initiative to beautify the community and contribute to the vitality and attractiveness of Dana Point streetscapes. The pilot program seeks artists to showcase their work and beautify eight utility boxes located throughout Dana Point.

“This is such a great way to showcase local artists and help to promote their work. Our utility boxes provide a truly unique public space for artists to display their talent, and the city benefits by bringing art to unexpected spaces,” said Mayor Richard Viczorek. “The art is envisioned to brighten each area, transform the street and reflect the local neighborhood where the utility box is located.”

The competition is open to all adults and student practicing artists. Applications were released on February 3 and submissions are due by March 2. The Commission will select the artist with installation targeted for April/May. The Commission will consider artistic excellence, innovation and originality, as well as the artwork’s ability to meet project goals and transform the project area. In addition, the artwork should portray the City’s culture, historic heritage or a key activity.

For a complete list of the locations for the eight utility boxes included in phase one of this program, find the online version of this article at danapointtimes.com.

The art designs will cover all four sides and the top of the box. The artwork will be printed on vinyl by a vinyl wrapping company. Featured artists will not be compensated.

Applications can be found at bit.ly/dputilityboxartprogram. For questions, contact kreenders@danapoint.org or call 949.248.3519.