City of Dana Point: Adoption of Ordinance

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

PUBLIC NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on June 1, 2021, the City Council of the City of Dana Point adopted Ordinance 21-02 entitled:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CHAPTER 5.38 OF THE DANA POINT MUNICIPAL CODE AMENDING REGULATIONS AND PENALTIES AFFECTING SHORT-TERM RENTALS

The adopted ordinance amends Section 5.38 of the Municipal Code to implement new and enhanced regulations for short-term rentals.

The adopted Ordinance is available for viewing in the City Clerk’s office located at 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, California.

This adopted Ordinance was introduced by the City Council of the City of Dana Point, California, at a regular meeting thereof held on the 18th day of May 2021, and adopted at a regular meeting thereof held on the 1st day of June, 2021, by the following vote:

AYES: Council Member Mike Frost, Council Member Richard A. Viczorek, Mayor Pro Tem Joseph L. Muller, and Mayor Jamey M. Federico

NOES: Council Member Michael Villar

ABSENT: None

KATHY M. WARD

CITY CLERK

Dated this 11th day of June, 2021.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

