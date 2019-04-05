Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Dana Point City Councilmember Debra Lewis proposed a resolution that called for an independent investigation of the Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA) at the Tuesday, April 2 council meeting—only for it to be voted down, 3-2. This comes after the Los Angeles Times reported that consultants of The Toll Roads operators may be getting paid large amounts for public outreach and marketing work.

The resolution would support U.S. Representative Mike Levin’s call for a third-party investigation into the TCA to ensure the proper use of public funds. Levin sent Gov. Gavin Newson a letter supporting an initiative for an investigation.

“It would behoove us to look at what’s going on, take these reports seriously,” Lewis said. “We need to make sure money is not being misappropriated by this agency.”

Councilmember Richard Viczorek, who sits on the TCA Board of Directors alongside Mayor Joe Muller, said he was not inclined to vote for Lewis’s motion.

“It is a bit premature to make a decision as to what the right course of action is without gathering more facts,” Viczorek said. “It was agreed that this would be agendized for the next TCA meeting so that it could be fully flushed out and fully debated.”

Lewis and Councilmember Paul Wyatt voted in favor of the resolution, while Viczorek, Muller and Councilmember Jamey Federico voted against it.

Meanwhile, San Clemente City Council unanimously approved a resolution to request the state California State Controller’s Office conduct a third-party audit on the TCA.

The TCA Board will be meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 11.