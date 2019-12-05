Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

The two members of Dana Point City Council with military affiliation will be leading the elected body in 2020.

Dana Point City Council voted, 3-2, on Tuesday night, Dec. 3 to appoint Councilmember Richard Viczorek as mayor for the second time. Councilmember Debra Lewis’s motion to appoint outgoing Mayor Pro Tem Paul Wyatt as mayor was moot after Viczorek’s appointment.

Mayor Richard Viczorek

The reorganization dismayed Lewis, as expressed during council comments.

She stated Wyatt has served as mayor pro tem twice and deserved to serve a term as mayor. Viczorek’s appointment was voted for by outgoing Mayor Joe Muller, Councilmember Jamey Federico and Viczorek. Federico was appointed to be mayor pro tem.

Lewis said she was “ashamed to be part of this council” in light of the vote.

“Paul was passed up for no reason. And I just want you to know, Paul, I feel terrible,” Lewis said. “I am ashamed, really ashamed, to be on this council tonight and sit here, in front of you and applaud and pretend to be happy, because I am not.”

Viczorek was first elected to city council in 2014 and served as the city’s mayor in 2018. He was re-elected to the city council for a second term on November 6, 2018.

Viczorek graduated from UCLA with a degree in political science and earned his law degree from Santa Clara University School of Law. After several years as an attorney in private practice, Rick joined the United States Marine Corps and served two tours on active duty. Viczorek then went into the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, where he continues to serve at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He has been mobilized three times and deployed once to Iraq. Viczorek’s firm focuses on appeals of federal and military criminal and administrative cases.

Federico was elected to council in 2018. He was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1996 and served nearly 22 years on active duty, first as an infantry officer and later as an AH-1Z Cobra attack helicopter pilot. He served four combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and held numerous command and staff positions, most notably as the Commanding Officer of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369. He retired from active duty as a Lieutenant Colonel in 2017.

Federico is now a real estate investor and the owner of a general contracting construction company.

The appointment preceded special recognition for outgoing Mayor Joe Muller, who served as mayor for the first year of his second term on council.

The next regularly scheduled city council meeting has been set for Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.

Lillian Boyd

Lillian Boyd is the senior editor for Picket Fence Media and city editor for Dana Point Times. She graduated with a degree in journalism from Humboldt State University. Her work experience includes interviewing incarcerated individuals in the Los Angeles County jails, an internship at the Pentagon covering U.S. Army news as well as reporting and anchoring for a local news radio station in Virginia. Follow her on Twitter @Lillianmboyd and follow Dana Point Times at @danapointtimes.