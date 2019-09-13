Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

Dana Point City Council will hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. in Dana Point City Hall.

There are 19 items listed on the consent calendar, including a development update, recommendation that city council authorize Mayor Joe Muller to sign a Certification of Assessment to the County of Orange regarding special assessments for the 2019-2020 Secured Property Tax Bill, and the recommended appointment of Michael Frost to serve on the Financial Review Committee.

New business includes a financial report for Fiscal Year 2019’s fourth quarter and proposals for FY19 carry-over budget adjustments, the approval of a lease agreement with Muller-Lighthouse, LLC for the use of shared, public parking at 24531 Del Prado, an annual report and renewal of the tourism business improvement district (TBID) for Jan. 1-June 30, 2020, and possible changes to the annual State of the City sponsorship.

“The past several years the Chamber of Commerce has produced the State of the City event, typically taking place in the spring. Dana Point’s mayor, city council and city staff provide the program’s content. Following the 2019 State of the City event, staff met with the Chamber of Commerce and discussed greater partnership on the event with city staff,” the agenda report states.

According to the report, both parties agreed the city leading the planning and production of the event would benefit the city and the Chamber of Commerce and that last year’s event produced nominal revenue for the Chamber. The scheduled agenda item follows this month’s announcement that the Chamber’s executive director, Bev Jorgensen, would be stepping down.

The report states that approval of this item will allow the release of a Request for Sponsorship (RFS) for the State of the City program, approve the agreement template and designate who can select sponsors and approve agreements.