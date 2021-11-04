City Council Instructs Neighbors to Find Middle Ground over Proposed Remodel

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breeana Greenberg

The Egners and the Culps weren’t exactly the type of neighbors who shared beers on the driveway together—but for the past five years, their relationship was harmonious.

That harmony was disrupted when—while taking down Christmas decorations—the Egners learned the Culps were hoping to remodel their home with a design that would obstruct the Egners’ ocean view. Since then, the neighbors’ interactions have amounted to tension and several appeals to the City of Dana Point over the project.

In response to the contested home expansion on Calle Fortuna, the Dana Point City Council voted on Tuesday, Nov. 2, to bring the homeowner and next-door neighbor back to council for a continued public hearing. The two couples will have a chance to work out the dispute among themselves and report back to council by Dec. 1, ahead of the Dec. 7 hearing.

“I would really love to see you guys come together just for the spirit of that block and for the spirit of Capo Beach, which I love and represent,” Councilmember Michael Villar said. “Neither of you want to be in this position. … Nobody wants that block to fall apart.”

Debbie and Jeremy Culp plan to add a 739-square-foot addition above their garage. The expansion will add a master bedroom, master bathroom, walk-in closet and bonus room to the property. The Culps have three boys, who currently all share a bedroom. With the planned addition, the Culps hope to meet the growing needs of their family.

Neighbors Shelly and Gerald Egner fear that the Culps’ expansion will block their sunlight and ocean view and decrease their property value.

“One of the treasures of our home is that it has a modest view to the ocean from one of the upstairs bedrooms … and adjoining deck,” the Egners wrote in a letter to the Community Development Department in August.

The Culps submitted their development permit in May 2021. Community Development Director Brenda Wisneski approved the permit on Aug. 17, which the Egners appealed. On Sept. 27, the appeal was denied.

Per the zoning code, the Director of Community Development approves smaller projects that might only affect a few neighbors. The Planning Commission approves larger projects, like those that deviate from code requirements, and requires the city to notify properties within 500 feet of the proposed construction site.

According to the staff report, the addition meets all applicable zoning requirements. In response to the Egners’ complaint that the expansion will block sunlight and their view, staff wrote that according to the Dana Point Zoning Code, “view and light obstructions to the appellant are not cause for denial” of the site development permit.

Wisneski found the design in compliance with the Dana Point Zoning Code despite the Egners’ appeal. On Oct. 11, the Egners appealed the denial of their original appeal. Tuesday night’s public hearing gave both parties a chance to make their case to city council.

“It’s unfortunate, what it’s come to; never intended for the animosity,” Jeremy Culp said during the public hearing. “We’re just trying to fulfill what we intended to do when we purchased the home five years ago. The plan was always to actually add on, to meet the needs of our family.”

Mayor Jamey Federico noted that the public hearing would not have occurred without the nonconforming garage. The Culps could withdraw their current development permit and submit a new permit, which would bring the nonconforming garage into compliance. If a new design included a conforming garage, the Egners would no longer be able to appeal the development permit.

“If that garage was made to conform, we wouldn’t be here, and that second story would be built, and there’d be no discussion,” Federico said.

Mayor Pro Tem Joseph Muller commented that the Culps and the Egners never sat down to discuss a compromise to the addition. Muller noted that he was concerned about the cost to the Culps to redraw plans.

“I think it’s important, you guys never sat down and had this conversation,” Muller said. “You’ve been through appeal after appeal. It sounds like the Planning Commission asked you to do what I’m asking you to do and the architect got in the way. The architect can be there, that’s fine; just start talking about why things can work and why they can’t work. But it’s important that you guys get together, because you have to live next to each other.”

Villar commented that often, when disputes like this come to city council, “it’s always very uncomfortable, and most of the time it’s not necessary. Because two people haven’t been able to get together to speak about it, then we end up here, and it really most of the time is resolvable.”

“See if you guys can resolve it,” Villar said. “One of you is not going to be happy; I don’t know which one. But when it comes here and we’ve got to vote on it, somebody’s not going to be happy. You’ve got to live next to each other. It’s not like we’re going to court and you’ll never see each other again. You’re going to live next to each other for the next 10, 15, 20 years.”

