Since Capt. Todd Hylton took over as the city’s police chief in late February, Dana Point Police Services has worked to engage in community-based policing, gathering residents’ comments to highlight areas of concern in the city.

Hylton presented an update on community concerns, enforcement strategies and community engagement ahead of the City Council’s approval of the Law Enforcement Services Agreement for the 2023-24 Fiscal Year on Tuesday, May 16.

The council unanimously approved the roughly $13.68 million Orange County Sheriff’s Department contract, a decrease of $277,481 from the current fiscal year contract; however, labor agreements are currently being negotiated.

Staff proposed a budget of $14.7 million in anticipation of the pending labor agreements.

A city staff report explained that the decrease in cost from Fiscal Years 2023 to 2024 reflects a decrease in cost for body-worn cameras and in-car video equipment that were purchased in the previous fiscal year.

“The cost of policing has been the fastest-growing component of most cities’ budgets for decades,” the staff report noted. “Dana Point contracts for a relatively higher level of service compared to other South Orange County (cities). … However, Dana Point’s policing model, particularly its Community Services Unit (‘CSU’), is considered a best practice.”

During Hylton’s presentation to the council, he highlighted traffic, crime, school safety, homelessness and e-bike safety as top concerns from members of the community.

“A few council meetings ago, I was asked to give an update on some community concerns that I came across,” Hylton said. “So, in my first 80 days as chief of Police Services, I feel like I went out in the community and met with some community groups, community leaders; I met with all three principals at each school in the City of Dana Point.”

From discussions with community members, Hylton brought to the council updates on what the Dana Point Police Services can do to mitigate concerns.

In addressing loud exhaust complaints, OCSD has issued 10 citations in the city over the past month, Hylton said. The city has two full-time motor deputies to address traffic and speeding.

Mayor Mike Frost noted that the concern he hears the most from residents is traffic and speeding, which Hylton noted that officers will use statistics-based policing to focus attention on particular areas of concern.

“My staff is really good at being out there, being proactive, but as we’re out there in the community, it’s going to change,” Hylton said. “As we do enforcement in a specific area, people are going to take note of that, and it’s going to change.”

“So, there’s a delay that we have where we may be focusing our efforts in a specific area, and now it’s changed to another area,” Hylton continued. “That’s something that we are mindful of when the city approaches us, when the public approaches us.”

Hylton added that OCSD aims to engage in community-based policing, emphasizing that comments and concerns from residents carry a lot of weight with deputies.

Though OCSD has previously stressed an education-first approach to addressing community concerns of reckless e-bike ridership, Hylton noted that the community will start to see a shift in focus from warning to enforcement.

“E-bikes are a convenient mode of transportation, especially in this city,” Hylton said. “Teens, adults, everyone is using them. Oftentimes, unsafe activities are observed.”

“E-bikes have been found in our city parks, destroying public property and disturbing the peace,” Hylton continued.

As OCSD ramps up enforcement, Hylton noted Dana Point Police Services has five deputies on bike patrol, with deputies equipped with new patrol e-bikes.

“You’ll see these deputies engaged in the community and educating riders on safe operation,” Hylton said.

OCSD is also working on a park ambassador program to assign volunteers to local parks to engage with the community, provide resources and contact OCSD with concerns.

Hylton noted that OCSD volunteers conduct vacation home checks and report back to OCSD with any concerns.

In addressing burglary concerns, Hylton noted that Police Services offers safety assessments for local businesses to help them “in creating a best practice safety plan for their specific location.”

Working to engage the community and provide timely and accurate information, OCSD has also worked to ramp up its social media presence, Hylton said.

When asked by Councilmember Matthew Pagano what was his biggest fear or concern, Hylton noted that recent news of school shootings throughout the nation has kept him awake at night, so he is “making sure that my staff is equipped with the proper tools and training to address those.”

“I know our staff are trained, I know our staff have the tools, and that’s why we have the resources that we have,” Hylton said. “Our smart team is such a great asset, but to have Deputy Torres in the schools and focusing on the proactive side of things to address them before they become out of control, that’s the key.”

Responding to Councilmember Michael Villar’s concerns about excessive use of force, Hylton emphasized that he personally reviews each instance of use of force that occurs in Dana Point.

“The department as a whole has a use-of-force training curriculum that all our deputies go through, and they’re updated, I believe, every two years, that training,” Hylton said.

“I understand the community’s concern and your concern,” Hylton continued. “Rest assured that the men and women of Dana Point Police Services, they’re properly trained, they know the rules, they know the law, they know the policy, and I hold them to a high standard when it comes to use of force, because that is something that is a major community concern.”