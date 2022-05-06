City Announces Winners for Whale Art Competition

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breeana Greenberg

Two winners have been selected for Dana Point’s annual Whale of a Kid’s Art and Literature Contest. The winning artwork and poem are on display in the Dana Point Community Center.

Nine-year-old Anoushka Valunjkar won the literature competition with her original poem. When her family learned about the contest, Anoushka submitted both a drawing and poem. Anoushka loves writing and wants to be a veterinarian to help animals, her father Anand Valunjkar said.

Second-grader Emilia Wang won the artwork competition with her painting of the California Gray Whale.

The contest was open to children of all ages through the month of March. Winning entries received a gift card to Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching and an ocean-themed gift basket.

Half of the participants’ artwork is on display in the community center, with the recreation department rotating the artwork to display the other half in September.

The two winning submissions have a blue ribbon next to them. The display will be up until the next Whale of a Kid’s Art and Literature Contest in March 2023.

