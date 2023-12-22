By Judith Anderson & Patti Maw

Are you one of those folks who gifts thoughtful items of clothing?

Good for you, although your family asked us to tell you they don’t need more socks or another tie. While we’re on the subject, Mother Earth also asked us to warn you that if your choices are often based on price, you may be a victim of “fast fashion.”

The “fast” in that catchphrase refers to the constant manufacturing cycles and the intentionally short lifespans of some articles of clothing. Fast fashion manufacturers churn out multiple new styles of inexpensive items every month, resulting in skyrocketing brand sales during the holiday season.

Flash or cyber-sales aren’t always a good deal—our chase after the latest trend may blind us to the shoddy construction and cheap fabrics that enable bargain prices for something we’ll throw away in a few months.

Here’s what the data tells us:

Textiles occupy more than 5% of total U.S. landfill space, adding 25 billion pounds of waste annually, or about 82 pounds per person.

Only 15% of the textiles manufactured annually are donated or recycled, as the other 85% become unwanted garbage at the end of a village stream in Africa or the Philippines.

The fashion industry generates 8% to 10% of global carbon emissions and nearly 20% of industrial wastewater.

There are rivers in China, India, and Bangladesh (centers of fast fashion manufacturing) that are biologically dead because of factory wastewater discharges. Synthetic fibers such as polyester use PET, the same petroleum-based thermoplastic polymer found in water bottles.

These synthetics can take over 200 years to break down while generating methane and leaching toxic chemicals and dyes into the soil and groundwater. Fast Fashion is a shortcut for turning money into trash.

So, what’s a savvy shopper to do?

Make fewer purchases of high-quality items designed in timeless style. Consider trending, eco-conscious brands, often with “vintage” styling and made of durable plant-based fabrics (wool, silk, cotton, bamboo and hemp blends) or forward-thinking 100% recycled polyester.

These choices have a longer wearable life and decompose quickly when finally worn out and thrown out. Fashion-conscious Gen Z seeks out similar comfy treasures from grandpa’s attic or grandma’s closet with glee.

To stock that closet, some manufacturers such as Patagonia will assist you in repairing their items and even take them back when worn out. Their business model is to sell you one good jacket that lasts a lifetime rather than a cheap new one every year.

I still have my mom’s London Fog raincoat. It is 60 years old, yet its neutral color and classic silhouette suggest that I can wear it into 2024 to face our promised El Niño rains in style. Thanks, Mom—great gift!

Judith Anderson and Patti Maw are both members of the South Orange County chapter of Citizens’ Climate Education, and dedicated “slow fashion” wearers.