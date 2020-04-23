Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

In an effort to promote support for local businesses, the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce is encouraging the community to buy #DanaPointLoyalLocal T-shirts from participating shops.

“These shirts can be purchased at local shops and restaurants, and all proceeds will go directly back to the business you purchase the T-shirt from,” says Vickie McMurchie, the chamber’s executive director.

These T-shirts can be purchased at various local shops and restaurants either online or via curbside pickup (shipping options available). T-shirts come in sizes XS-XXL.

Participating businesses include Brio Tuscany Grille, Coffee Importers, Dana Wharf, Glasspar, Jon’s Fish Market, Lingerie Paradis USA, Luxe Restaurant & Martini Bar and Woody Hut. For more information on purchasing a T-shirt, visit danapointchamber.com. For more information on becoming a retail partner, email vickie@danapointchamber.com.